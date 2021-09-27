Ticker
The Netherlands not 'Fit for 55', report finds
By EUobserver
The Dutch environmental agency has published a report showing the country's climate strategy is not in accordance with the EU 'Fit for 55' package. The government must cut an additional 15 megatonnes of CO2. While the Dutch green industrial strategy is targeted at carbon-capture storage and blue hydrogen, which is derived from gas, the EU prescribes mandatory use of electricity generated from green hydrogen and general reduction goals for industry.