By EUobserver

Some 64 percent of Swiss people voted to legalise same-sex marriage in a referendum on Sunday. "Whoever loves each other and wants to get married will be able to do so [from July 2022], regardless of whether it is two men, two women," justice minister Karin Keller-Sutter said. "This was not about love and feelings. It was about children's welfare," Monika Rueegger, from the right-wing Swiss People's Party, also said.