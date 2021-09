By EUobserver

Iceland has elected some 30 women out of 63 MPs in parliament - a figure representing 47.6 percent, falling just short of a historic 50 percent-margin, which has never been attained by any European country. Sweden had previously come closest on 47 percent. Rwanda (61.3 percent), Cuba (53.4 percent), and Nicaragua (50.6 percent) currently top international tables. The UK has 34.2 percent and the US just 27.6 percent female MPs.