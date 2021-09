By EUobserver

The European micro-state of San Marino voted to legalise abortions in a referendum Sunday in which 73 percent of people wanted to go ahead. "It's unacceptable to view as criminals women who are forced to have abortions," Francesca Nicolini, a doctor with the NGO the San Marino Women's Union, which initiated the plebiscite, said in the run-up. Abortions have been legal in neighbouring and also Roman Catholic Italy since 1978.