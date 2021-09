By EUobserver

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte has sacked his economy minister, Mona Keijzer, after she criticised his vaccine-pass policy in a newspaper interview. She had to go "with immediate effect" for being in "direct conflict with decisions made only recently in the council", he said Saturday. "It becomes increasingly difficult to explain why you have to show a proof of vaccination in one place, but not the other," Keijzer had said.