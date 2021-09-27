By EUobserver

Afghanistan's envoy to Greece, Mirwais Samadi, has urged EU states to be more welcoming to refugees. "In normal circumstances I would not be in favour of illegal movement but when people are forced to leave due to the security situation ... what should we do?," he told The Guardian. Other ambassadors, like him, from the government-in-exile, still held Zoom meetings, but were "in limbo", he added, following the Taliban's takeover.