Monday

27th Sep 2021

Ticker

In-limbo Afghan diplomat pleads for EU generosity

By

Afghanistan's envoy to Greece, Mirwais Samadi, has urged EU states to be more welcoming to refugees. "In normal circumstances I would not be in favour of illegal movement but when people are forced to leave due to the security situation ... what should we do?," he told The Guardian. Other ambassadors, like him, from the government-in-exile, still held Zoom meetings, but were "in limbo", he added, following the Taliban's takeover.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Analysis

Scaling up tidal requires flood of new cash

The next step is scaling up the prototype platforms so that tidal energy can become commercially viable and enter the energy grid in a meaningful way. There's just one hitch in this plan: cost

Agenda

German coalition calculus dominates This WEEK

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will travel to the Western Balkans - ahead of an EU summit with the six countries which are hoping to join the bloc.

No clear winner to succeed Merkel in Germany

The centre-left and centre-right candidates to replace Angela Merkel as German chancellor have both claimed the right to go ahead after inconclusive election results.

Banks fuelling expansion of oil-and-gas Arctic extraction

A new report revealed that oil and gas firms are planning to ramp up their fossil fuel extraction in the Arctic by more than 20 per cent over the next five years, partly thanks to the financial support from banks.

Feature

The dilemma of Europe's returning female jihadis

This month, three Swedish women landed in Stockholm, expelled from Syria together with their children. Two of the women were arrested, one suspected of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. Their children were immediately taken into custody.

Opinion

Why Draghi could be a two-term prime-minister

Brussels is feeling the Mario Draghi effect, too. After the German elections, this former president of the European Central Bank will become the European Council's most institutionally-experienced member.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed

Latest News

  1. Scaling up tidal requires flood of new cash
  2. German coalition calculus dominates This WEEK
  3. No clear winner to succeed Merkel in Germany
  4. Banks fuelling expansion of oil-and-gas Arctic extraction
  5. The dilemma of Europe's returning female jihadis
  6. Why Draghi could be a two-term prime-minister
  7. Activists: 'More deaths' expected on Polish-Belarus border
  8. EU unveils common charger plan - forcing Apple redesign

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us