By EUobserver

Russia was ready to pump more gas to ease a market-crunch which saw European prices jump 250 percent since late 2020, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday. "Is it possible to get more gas from state-owned firm] Gazprom and pump it in there? It's possible. Gazprom is ready", he said, Interfax reports. Gazprom was "interested" in new contracts "because our consumers in Europe are our main partners," Peskov added.