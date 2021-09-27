By EUobserver

US-EU efforts to regulate the global tech industry were "not about any specific third country", such as China, EU commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said ahead of a Trade and Technology Council in Pittsburgh this week. But there was "real strategic and geopolitical importance to this new platform ", he noted Sunday. "Friends can easily from time to time make mistakes," he added, on a recent US-Australia defence deal that angered France.