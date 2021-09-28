Tuesday

28th Sep 2021

Ticker

Polish minister calls for border state-of-emergency extension

By

Polish interior minister Mariusz Kaminski called on Monday for a 60-day extension of the state of emergency along the border with Belarus, claiming that material linked to Islamic extremism was found in phones of migrants trying to cross the border, Reuters reported. Polish officials found extreme content in 50 out of 200 migrants questioned. Poland and the EU have accused Belarus of using migrants in retaliation against EU sanctions.

Election means three-party German government likely

The two main rivals both have said they will try to head the next government. But the splintered election result means either will need both the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats to form a majority.

Lagarde urges EU to use market power to fix gas price

ECB president Christine Lagarde said that "fiscal authorities" (ie governments) have a responsibility to "harness market power" to arrange better prices and referred to a Spanish plan that might "rebalance other market forces."

MEPs 'disappointed' at observer-status at new EU health body

MEPs have slammed the European Commission for sidelining the European Parliament in the new Health Emergency preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), giving MEPs a role of mere observers. Its budget will be €6bn over the next six years.

Interview

An economist on 'elephant-in-room' at German election

Economist Shahin Vallée says Germany has the resposability to lead the European debate on fiscal reforms in the face of the climate crisis. If they don't take up the mantle, the EU will continue failing during further crises.

