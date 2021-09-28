Ticker
Polish minister calls for border state-of-emergency extension
By EUobserver
Polish interior minister Mariusz Kaminski called on Monday for a 60-day extension of the state of emergency along the border with Belarus, claiming that material linked to Islamic extremism was found in phones of migrants trying to cross the border, Reuters reported. Polish officials found extreme content in 50 out of 200 migrants questioned. Poland and the EU have accused Belarus of using migrants in retaliation against EU sanctions.