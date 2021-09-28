By EUobserver

Two more Polish regions have ditched former declarations saying they were "LGBTI ideology-free zones" under threat of losing EU funds. The votes by the Małopolskie and Podkarpacie districts came after the Świętokrzyskie region also made a U-turn last week. Podkarpacie said Monday it was a place of "long-standing toleration". But the Lubelski region voted to keep its anti-gay declaration. "We don't kneel for Brussels, only before God," it said Monday.