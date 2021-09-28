Ticker
Nato patrols Kosovo-Serbia border as tensions soar
By EUobserver
Nato forces in Kosovo have increased their patrols on the northern border near Serbia, Deutsche Welle writes. It comes after Serbia deployed armoured vehicles by a border crossing and ethnic Serbs in Kosovo protested a decision by Kosovo's government concerning license plates. Nato said it was "closely monitoring the situation across Kosovo" and working "to ensure a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities."