By EUobserver

European lorry drivers will not flock back to the UK on short-term visas to help fill up shops for Christmas under a British plan, Edwin Atema, from the Dutch-Based FNV road-hauliers' union told the BBC Monday. "The EU workers we speak to will not go to the UK for a short-term visa to help the UK out of the shit they created themselves," he said, referring to post-Brexit arrangements.