By EUobserver

The European Parliament has formally nominated Russian dissident Alexei Navalny for this year's 'Sakharov' human-rights prize. "It is vital that we in the European Parliament confirm our relentless support for Navalny and stress that his wellbeing is the responsibility of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," Peter van Dalen, a Dutch centre-right MEP said in plenary Monday. Putin tried to kill Navalny with poison then jailed him in a remote penal colony.