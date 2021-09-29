Wednesday

29th Sep 2021

Ticker

Report: Poland draws up list of EU projects to block

By

Poland has drafted a list of EU projects it could block unless the European Commission unfreezes its post-pandemic recovery package, a government source told the Gazeta Prawna newspaper Tuesday. "We have a catalogue of [EU] initiatives we could block especially where unanimity is required, for instance, on taxation," they said. The commission held up Poland's funding due to concerns on rule of law and EU values in the country.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Exclusive

Germany leads objections to Balkan/Eastern visa-free travel

Unlawful residency and unfounded asylum claims from some western Balkan states, plus Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine, is triggering discussions on suspending visa-free travel to the EU - led by Germany, France and Italy.

EU demands Volkswagen compensate all EU purchasers

The EU Commission demanded the German carmaker compensate purchasers in all member states for misleading them about vehicle emissions. Until now, Volkswagen has only compensated consumers in Germany.

MEPs visit Hungary to update damning report

The MEPs will meet with Hungary's justice minister Judit Varga, interior minister Sándor Pintér, opposition politicians, including Budapest mayor, Gergely Karácsony, NGOs, and organisations that are critical and also those which support the government led by Viktor Orbán.

MEPs vote to support gas in cross-border projects rules

MEP in the energy committee reached a common position over the revision of the controversial TEN-E regulation, which governs funding for energy infrastructure - paving the way for negotiations with member states to agree on a final law.

News in Brief

  1. Von der Leyen drums up EU hopes in Skopje, Tirana
  2. Russian investigators open new case against Navalny
  3. Long Covid: 1/3 have symptoms six months after infection
  4. Report: Poland draws up list of EU projects to block
  5. Spain classifies La Palma as 'disaster zone' due to volcano
  6. EU policies 'hinder sustainable water-use', auditors find
  7. Navalny to get EU human-rights prize
  8. Nato patrols Kosovo-Serbia border as tensions soar

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed

Latest News

  1. Germany leads objections to Balkan/Eastern visa-free travel
  2. EU demands Volkswagen compensate all EU purchasers
  3. EU's Afghan diplomacy proposal runs into trouble
  4. MEPs visit Hungary to update damning report
  5. MEPs vote to support gas in cross-border projects rules
  6. AUKUS ruckus may blow over but transatlantic scars run deep
  7. Why EU needs 'product of origin' protection for handcrafts
  8. Panama to stay on EU tax-haven blacklist

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us