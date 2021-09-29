Ticker
Report: Poland draws up list of EU projects to block
By EUobserver
Poland has drafted a list of EU projects it could block unless the European Commission unfreezes its post-pandemic recovery package, a government source told the Gazeta Prawna newspaper Tuesday. "We have a catalogue of [EU] initiatives we could block especially where unanimity is required, for instance, on taxation," they said. The commission held up Poland's funding due to concerns on rule of law and EU values in the country.