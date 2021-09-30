By EUobserver

The EU court in Luxembourg ruled Wednesday that EU-Morocco trade and fisheries accords were invalid because local leaders in disputed Western Sahara, which Morocco claims, had not given consent. The verdict enters into force in two months, pending appeals. The EU and Morocco pledged to guarantee "continuation and stability of trade". A senior Moroccan official told Reuters the verdict was "incoherent ... ideologically motivated and detrimental to the strategic partnership".