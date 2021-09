By EUobserver

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in Pristina Wednesday that Kosovo and Serbia should make peace the way Germany did with neighbours after WW2. "We want a future where Kosovo and all the Western Balkans are part of the European Union," she added. Security tensions recently soared on the Kosovo-Serbia border in a row on car number-plates. Kosovar and Serb officials are to continue EU-brokered talks next week.