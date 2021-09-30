By EUobserver

Greece and France have signed a deal reportedly worth €5bn for the supply of three French warships. The move, coming after the US recently caused French fury when it scuppered a Franco-Australian defence contract, was "an audacious first step towards European strategic autonomy", French president Emmanuel Macron said in Paris. "Our agreement paves the way for an autonomous and strong future Europe," Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also said.