Thursday

30th Sep 2021

France prepares to hit back at UK on fishing

France is expected to hit back at the UK after authorities denied permits for the vast majority of French fishermen to work in its waters. The move "breached the accord which was signed in the framework of Brexit", a French government spokesman said, adding France would study "possible retaliation measures". Jean-Pierre Pont, a ruling-party MP, suggested "blocking ports or the entry of lorries towards the UK through the [Channel] tunnel".

United anti-Orban opposition pins hopes on primaries

The primaries have been organised by a newly-united opposition alliance, with voting taking place in person and online. Over 633,000 people have cast ballots - around 25 percent of all opposition votes cast in 2018.

Tax advocates slam EU country-by-country directive

Country-by-country reporting (CDCR) will require non-EU multinationals doing business in the EU through subsidiaries to comply with the same rules as European companies. However, companies are allowed to defer disclosure of certain information for a maximum of five years.

EU launches five new research missions for 2030 agenda

The European Commission launched five new research missions to deliver on major challenges by 2030 - namely fighting cancer, climate-change adaptation, oceans restoration, smart cities and soil pollution.

Why doesn't Babiš get same focus as Hungary and Poland?

In comparison to other EU members, the Czech government has escaped relatively unscathed. The populist governments in Hungary and Poland are facing serious consequences for testing EU tolerance on core democratic values.

