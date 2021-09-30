Ticker
France prepares to hit back at UK on fishing
By EUobserver
France is expected to hit back at the UK after authorities denied permits for the vast majority of French fishermen to work in its waters. The move "breached the accord which was signed in the framework of Brexit", a French government spokesman said, adding France would study "possible retaliation measures". Jean-Pierre Pont, a ruling-party MP, suggested "blocking ports or the entry of lorries towards the UK through the [Channel] tunnel".