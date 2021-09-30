By EUobserver

Media regulator Roskomnadzor has threatened to ban YouTube in Russia if the US firm did not resume broadcasting of two German-language channels run by Russian state news service RT. RT's editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan also called to ban German broadcasters ARD and ZDF, speaking of "a real media war declared by the state of Germany to the state of Russia". YouTube had banned the RT channels over anti-vaccine disinformation, it said.