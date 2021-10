By EUobserver

Portuguese football star Christiano Ronaldo became caught up in Britain's media coverage of Brexit-linked fuel shortages when his driver waited for seven hours to fill up his €250,000 Bentley at one station before driving off empty-handed, The Sun reported. Pro-Brexit politician Nigel Farage also complained Thursday: "I went to seven petrol stations this morning and there was no fuel at any of them. Was then hit by a van".