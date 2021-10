By EUobserver

Polish officers appear to have forced a group of 32 Afghan asylum seekers across the border from Poland to Belarus on 19 August in what was an "unlawful pushback", according to satellite images and other data studied by Amnesty International. The group, which includes a 15-year old girl, has been stuck in no-man's land "without food, clean water, shelter and medicine" ever since. Four other migrants recently died of hypothermia.