By EUobserver

The head of the Slovenian Press Agency (STA), Bojan Veselinovič, resigned Thursday in a row on cuts in staff and government funding, amid Slovenian prime minister Janez Janša's wider attack on independent press. Janša has called the STA a "national disgrace" and described some women journalists as "prostitutes". "We said that the situation was serious, today we can say that it is alarming," the Slovenian Journalists' Association said.