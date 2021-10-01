Friday

1st Oct 2021

The head of the Slovenian Press Agency (STA), Bojan Veselinovič, resigned Thursday in a row on cuts in staff and government funding, amid Slovenian prime minister Janez Janša's wider attack on independent press. Janša has called the STA a "national disgrace" and described some women journalists as "prostitutes". "We said that the situation was serious, today we can say that it is alarming," the Slovenian Journalists' Association said.

