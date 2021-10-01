Ticker
Dutch PM starts coalition talks with current ruling parties
By EUobserver
Four Dutch political parties, including caretaker prime minister Mark Rutte's conservative VVD Party, have agreed to hold talks on forming a new coalition government, in a breakthrough more than six months after a national election, Reuters reports. The four parties are the same as had formed Rutte's previous government, even though it had been seen as impossible for them to continue together after the 17 March vote.