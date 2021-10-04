Ticker
Algeria bans French planes in diplomatic row
By EUobserver
Algeria has banned French planes from flying over its territory to supply France's military forces in the Sahel and recalled its ambassador from Paris in protest at comments by French president Emmanuel Macron and recent French visa restrictions for Algerian nationals. Macron had reportedly told relatives of combatants in Algeria's war of independence it was led by a "political-military system" that had "totally rewritten" its history.