By EUobserver

EU climate-change commissioner Frans Timmermans has told Reuters he planned to visit Russia to discuss CO2 emissions-cuts ahead of a global environmental summit, the COP26 in the UK on 31 October. "When you talk to them [the Russians] they always have conditions and questions but they want to be part of the success of this," he said, adding: "They have a lot to lose ... decarbonising their economy is challenging."