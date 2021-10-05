Tuesday

5th Oct 2021

Ticker

EU agency warns of new wave of Covid deaths

Countries with low vaccination-rates will see "a significant surge in [Covid] cases, hospitalisations, and mortality for the upcoming two months ... due to very high virus circulation," the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, an EU agency in Sweden, has said. Even the vaccinated risked infection and "severe outcomes", it added. Just 61 percent of all EU nationals have been vaccinated, with lower rates in eastern and southern Europe.

EU chief prosecutor accuses Slovenia of interference

Europe's chief prosecutor Laura Kövesi warned that the EU budget might not be safe because Slovenia continues to delay naming delegated prosecutors to the agency. "We have to work as if our office does not exist in Slovenia," she said.

EU struggles how to deal with Western Balkans This WEEK

EU leaders will meet in Slovenia, while MEPs gather in Strasbourg, as the EU struggles with how to deal with the Western Balkans, and what to do about the pandemic recovery plans of Hungary and Poland.

Romania's Covid 'fourth wave' surpasses first outbreak

The weekly trend now puts Romania ahead of all other EU member states - and sixth worldwide. On 28 September Romania registered another first: the highest number of daily new Covid cases since the pandemic began over 18 months ago.

Why did gas prices suddenly spike?

The 29 September historic high of $1,000 per thousand cubic metres for natural gas is not likely to be the final one this year, as European economies are still in desperate need to fill their storage facilities before winter.

