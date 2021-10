By EUobserver

Former French president Valéry Giscard d'Estaing fondled the thighs of former Danish prime minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt under the table at an official dinner at the French embassy in Copenhagen some 20 years ago, she said in a book out Monday. He was in his 70s and president of the European Convention, a body drafting an EU constitution, at the time while she was an MEP. He denies having done it.