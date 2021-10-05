By EUobserver

Two MEPs have called for tighter regulation of tech firms after a Facebook whistleblower, Frances Haugen, who is to testify in senate Tuesday, leaked papers showing it abused users' data. Haugen showed we must "not let large tech companies regulate themselves," Danish centre-left MEP Christel Schaldemose, who is rapporteur on the EU's new digital services law, said. "We need to regulate the whole system," German Green MEP Alexandra Geese added.