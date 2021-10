By EUobserver

Some 20 organisations launched a European citizen's initiative to demand an EU ban on fossil fuel adverts. The campaign was launched as 80 Greenpeace activists blocked the entrance to Shell's oil refinery in the Dutch port of Rotterdam. "We're asking the public to make their voices heard and demand an EU ban on fossil fuel ads," said Greenpeace EU climate and energy campaigner Silvia Pastorelli in a statement.