By EUobserver

Israel has accused Iran of sending an assassin to kill Israelis in Cyprus in allegations denounced as "baseless" by Tehran. "An act of terror ... was orchestrated by Iran against Israeli businesspeople", the Israeli prime minister's office said Monday, after Cypriot police arrested a 38-year old Azeri man with a Russian passport, who came to Nicosia from Turkish-controlled Cyprus and who reportedly had a gun and silencer in his car.