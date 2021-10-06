Ticker
Facebook: Outage caused by 'faulty configuration change'
By EUobserver
Facebook blamed a "faulty configuration change" for a nearly six-hour outage on Monday that prevented the company's 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger, Reuters writes. Several Facebook employees who declined to be named had told Reuters that they believed that the outage was caused by an internal mistake in how internet traffic is routed to its systems.