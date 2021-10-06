Wednesday

France threatens to cut UK energy supply in fishing row

By

The EU could hit Britain and Jersey's energy supply over the UK's failure to provide sufficient fishing licences to French fishermen, France's EU affairs minister Clément Beaune said, The Guardian reports. Beaune added that action would be decided on within days and discussions were already in motion. France has been pushing the EU to take a stronger stance against the UK over its obligations over fishing access to Channel waters.

