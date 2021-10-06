Ticker
EU Commission unveils antisemitism strategy
By EUobserver
The European Commission unveiled on Tuesday its first-ever strategy to tackle antisemitism and promote Holocaust remembrance. Under the proposal, the EU executive aims to create a Europe-wide network of experts and industry representatives who can remove illegal online hate speech. The EU will also provide funding to better protect certain places of worship and religious gatherings, and to develop a European research hub on contemporary antisemitism and Jewish culture.