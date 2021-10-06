By EUobserver

MEPs and transparency campaigners have ridiculed an EU decision to remove Anguilla, Dominica, and Seychelles from a tax-haven blacklist on Tuesday. Seychelles was "at the heart" of the recent Pandora Papers revelations of financial wrongdoing and the EU list was a "joke", Oxfam said. The EU de-listing was "grotesque", German Green MEP Sven Giegold said. The EU list excluded "the most important financial flows", French centre-left MEP Aurore Lalucq said.