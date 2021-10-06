Ticker
Slovenia police clash with anti-maskers on eve of EU summit
By EUobserver
Police fired tear gas and water cannons at anti-pandemic restrictions protesters in Ljubljana on Tuesday, as EU leaders began flying in for a Western Balkans summit in Brdo, a few miles from the capital, starting Wednesday. Police fought running battles with soccer-hooligan groups who took part for half the night, AP reports, in the third protest by anti-maskers in a month, who sought media exposure by targeting the EU event.