By EUobserver

Irish and Luxembourgish regulators, where US tech giants Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google have their EU HQs, should retain exclusive powers to police their Europe-wide behaviour, Christel Schaldemose, the centre-left Danish MEP shepherding the Digital Services Act, a landmark EU law on tech rules, through the EU Parliament, has told Reuters. "It makes sense to keep the country of origin principle," she said. But "targeted advertisements ... shouldn't be allowed".