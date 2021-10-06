By EUobserver

The first post-election talks on forming a coalition between the Greens and the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, held over two hours in Berlin on Tuesday, were "constructive and objective", Annalena Baerbock, the Green candidate for German chancellor, told German media. The CDU was "basically prepared for such a union [with the Greens]" and the meeting was a "good exchange," the CDU's would-be chancellor, Armin Laschet, also said.