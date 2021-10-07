By EUobserver

The German Greens and business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) will start coalition talks Thursday with the Social Democrats (SPD), moving the SPD candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz one step closer to leading the next government after inconclusive elections last month. Liberal FDP leader Christian Lindner said his party, which has greater policy overlap with the conservatives, shared with the Greens "a mutual conviction that there must be renewal in this country".