By EUobserver

Human Rights Watch in a report says French officials are subjecting adults and children living in migrant encampments around Calais to degrading treatment. "If the aim is to discourage migrants from gathering in northern France, these policies are a manifest failure and result in serious harm," said the NGO's France director, Bénédicte Jeannerod. An estimated 2,000 people were staying in and around encampments in Calais in mid-2021, notes the report.