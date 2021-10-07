By EUobserver

Denmark and Germany have repatriated 11 women and 37 children from a Kurdish-operated camp in northern Syria in two joint operations. The women would face criminal proceedings in Germany for joining the EU-designated "terrorist" group Islamic State. But "the children are not responsible for their situation" and were "in particular need of protection", German foreign minister Heiko Maas said. Denmark had earlier taken a hawkish line on expelling Syrian refugees.