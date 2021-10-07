By EUobserver

The EU 'traffic-light' system, in which countries were judged red/amber/green in terms of corona-infection rates, prompting different travel restrictions, failed due to divergent testing regimes, the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC), an EU agency, said in internal files seen by Reuters. "ECDC proposes to consider discontinuing the use of the combined indicator due to the limited public health value and focus instead on promoting vaccination among travellers," it said.