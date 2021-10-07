By EUobserver

EU leaders restated their enlargement promise to Western Balkan states at a summit in Slovenia Wednesday. But Albanian prime minister Edi Rama voiced frustration at EU vetoes on new accession talks. "We've learned the hard way not to expect anything", he said. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen was also forced to voice "full confidence" in her enlargement commissioner, Olivér Várhelyi, accused of covering up democratic backsliding in Serbia.