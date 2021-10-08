Friday

The EU Commission will finalise measures next week which could lead to a resolution of post-Brexit trading issues in Northern Ireland by the end of the year or early 2022, commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič said Thursday. The measures focus on customs checks, finding long-term solutions on food and plant safety, and the supply of medicines from Britain, Reuters reported. The Northern Ireland protocol would, however, not be renegotiated, Šefčovič said.

