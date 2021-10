By EUobserver

A 100-year old man went on trial in Germany on Thursday, accused of being an accessory to murder for serving as a Nazi SS guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp near Berlin during World War II, AP reported. The defendant, who was identified only as Josef S., is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder, and is alleged to have worked at Sachsenhausen between 1942 and 1945.