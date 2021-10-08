By EUobserver

Rwanda's conviction of politician Paul Rusesabagina, who is known as a genocide-era hero from the film Hotel Rwanda "was "exemplary of the human rights violations in Rwanda" and should be overturned, 660 MEPs said in a non-binding resolution Thursday. Rusesabagina, now a Belgian and US national, was kidnapped on a flight to Burundi last year, forced to confess (MEPs said), and sentenced to 25 years for terrorist offences last month.