By EUobserver

Britain has joined Ukraine in accusing Russia of "choking off" Europe's gas supplies to bully German regulators into letting it run a new gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2, as a monopoly. "Although Nord Stream 2 will not directly impact the UK's energy security, it could have serious implications for central and eastern European countries," a Downing Street spokesman said Thursday, adding that Russian gas-dependence raised "serious concerns about energy security."