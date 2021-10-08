Ticker
Russia 'choking' EU over new gas pipeline, UK says
By EUobserver
Britain has joined Ukraine in accusing Russia of "choking off" Europe's gas supplies to bully German regulators into letting it run a new gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2, as a monopoly. "Although Nord Stream 2 will not directly impact the UK's energy security, it could have serious implications for central and eastern European countries," a Downing Street spokesman said Thursday, adding that Russian gas-dependence raised "serious concerns about energy security."