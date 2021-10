By EUobserver

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief and former World Bank head and EU commissioner Kristalina Georgieva is fighting to keep her IMF job after a US law firm, WilmerHale, accused her of massaging figures in a Word Bank report, called Doing Business 2018, to make China look more investible than it was. Georgieva's lawyers rejected the report as "unsupportable", but the IMF board will hold talks on her future on Friday.