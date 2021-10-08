Ticker
Secret US troops in Taiwan for at least a year
By EUobserver
A US special-operations unit and a contingent of marines have been secretly operating in Taiwan to train military forces there, US officials said, part of efforts to shore up the island's defences, as concern regarding potential Chinese aggression mounts, the Wall Street Journal writes. The report came as Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen said Friday that it would "do whatever it takes to defend its freedom and democratic way of life".