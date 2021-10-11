By EUobserver

EU approval of Russia's 'Sputnik V' coronavirus vaccine has been delayed because Russia "repeatedly postponed the timing of the inspection requested by the EMA [European Medicines Agency]," the EU's ambassador to Russia, Markus Ederer, told Russian media RBC Friday. The process was a "technical one", but Russian officials "make this about politics," he added. EMA non-approval means Russian travellers face difficulties in Europe because their vaccination-pass is not universally accepted.